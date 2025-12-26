Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCognito Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCognito. Trickest Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Trickest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset discovery will find CyCognito Platform's value in its automated attack surface mapping paired with active exploitation testing, which surfaces exploitable paths your static scanners miss. The multi-pass testing architecture and graph-based asset contextualization mean you're not just inventorying hosts; you're understanding how they chain together for real attack scenarios. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to act on daily scanning cadences or if you need deep internal vulnerability management alongside external testing; CyCognito excels at finding what's exposed, not remediating what's behind your perimeter.
Trickest Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to map their external perimeter faster than manual reconnaissance will benefit from Trickest Attack Surface Management's workflow automation, which lets you chain 300+ offensive security tools and customize scanning logic without learning new platforms. The library of 90+ pre-built templates cuts weeks off deployment, and the platform's strength in asset discovery and DNS enumeration directly addresses NIST ID.AM requirements most organizations skip. This is not for teams seeking a lightweight point solution; Trickest is built for offensive ops shops that want programmatic control over their scanning cadence and tool orchestration.
EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization
Platform for offensive security operations including ASM, VA, and DAST
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Common questions about comparing CyCognito Platform vs Trickest Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCognito Platform: EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery and mapping, Active security testing with DAST for web applications, Multi-pass multi-engine security testing architecture..
Trickest Attack Surface Management: Platform for offensive security operations including ASM, VA, and DAST. built by Trickest. Core capabilities include Visual workflow editor for custom scanning processes, Library of 90+ workflow templates, 300+ offensive security tools..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCognito Platform differentiates with Automated attack surface discovery and mapping, Active security testing with DAST for web applications, Multi-pass multi-engine security testing architecture. Trickest Attack Surface Management differentiates with Visual workflow editor for custom scanning processes, Library of 90+ workflow templates, 300+ offensive security tools.
CyCognito Platform is developed by CyCognito. Trickest Attack Surface Management is developed by Trickest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCognito Platform and Trickest Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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