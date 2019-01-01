CyCognito Contextualization

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset inventory noise will find value in CyCognito Contextualization's ability to automatically rank assets by business context and attacker appeal rather than by raw vulnerability count. The platform maps organizational structure alongside asset interconnections to surface attack paths most likely to matter, which directly addresses the NIST ID.AM and ID.RA gaps most teams struggle with. Skip this if your team lacks the maturity to act on prioritized findings quickly; contextualization only works when you can operationalize what it surfaces.