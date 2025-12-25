Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. Sec1 ProSAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Sec1. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise development teams that need SAST to actually reach developers will find Cycode SAST worthwhile; its CI/CD integration and developer-focused reporting cut through the noise of false positives that sink adoption on other scanners. The platform supports 20+ languages natively and ships as part of Cycode's broader ASPM offering, which maps directly to NIST PR.PS for consistent platform security hardening. Skip this if your primary gap is in risk assessment and prioritization across your entire application portfolio; Cycode is built for scan-to-fix velocity, not enterprise-wide risk orchestration.
Startups and SMBs shipping code fast will find ProSAST's appeal in its AI-driven triage and remediation recommendations, which cut through the false positive noise that typically bogs down lean security teams. Support for 30+ languages and native CI/CD integration means developers catch issues before merge without context switching. Skip this if your org needs deep NIST ID.RA risk quantification or enterprise-scale policy enforcement; ProSAST prioritizes velocity over risk modeling maturity.
SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages
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Common questions about comparing Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing vs Sec1 ProSAST for your static application security testing needs.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing: SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning..
Sec1 ProSAST: SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Support for 30+ programming languages, CI/CD pipeline integration, Vulnerability severity categorization and prioritization..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing differentiates with Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning. Sec1 ProSAST differentiates with Support for 30+ programming languages, CI/CD pipeline integration, Vulnerability severity categorization and prioritization.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing is developed by Cycode. Sec1 ProSAST is developed by Sec1. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing and Sec1 ProSAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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