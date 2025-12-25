Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. DeepSource SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise development teams that need SAST to actually reach developers will find Cycode SAST worthwhile; its CI/CD integration and developer-focused reporting cut through the noise of false positives that sink adoption on other scanners. The platform supports 20+ languages natively and ships as part of Cycode's broader ASPM offering, which maps directly to NIST PR.PS for consistent platform security hardening. Skip this if your primary gap is in risk assessment and prioritization across your entire application portfolio; Cycode is built for scan-to-fix velocity, not enterprise-wide risk orchestration.
Startups and early-stage scaleups shipping fast will get the most from DeepSource SAST because it catches security flaws in your pull requests before they reach production, without slowing your CI/CD pipeline; the five-minute GitHub/GitLab integration and per-commit scanning mean you're finding vulnerabilities hours instead of weeks after code lands. The tool runs thousands of checks per scan and addresses both the Identify and Protect functions of NIST CSF 2.0, covering risk assessment and platform hardening in one pass. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or threat hunting; DeepSource stops at the gate and doesn't follow vulnerabilities into staging or production environments.
SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing vs DeepSource SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing: SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning..
DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing differentiates with Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning. DeepSource SAST differentiates with Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing is developed by Cycode. DeepSource SAST is developed by DeepSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing and DeepSource SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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