Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing: SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning..

DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.