Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. Datadog Static Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise development teams that need SAST to actually reach developers will find Cycode SAST worthwhile; its CI/CD integration and developer-focused reporting cut through the noise of false positives that sink adoption on other scanners. The platform supports 20+ languages natively and ships as part of Cycode's broader ASPM offering, which maps directly to NIST PR.PS for consistent platform security hardening. Skip this if your primary gap is in risk assessment and prioritization across your entire application portfolio; Cycode is built for scan-to-fix velocity, not enterprise-wide risk orchestration.
Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Datadog Static Code Analysis because it catches vulnerabilities before they reach production without slowing your build process. The tool integrates directly into existing pipelines and covers NIST PR.PS platform security, meaning you're hardening code at the source rather than discovering problems in staging. Skip this if you need deep architectural risk assessment or threat modeling; Datadog is built for finding known vulnerability classes in code, not redesigning how you build systems.
SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing vs Datadog Static Code Analysis for your static application security testing needs.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing: SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning..
Datadog Static Code Analysis: SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Source code scanning, Security vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static code analysis for security vulnerabilities. Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing differentiates with Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning, Developer-focused vulnerability reporting. Datadog Static Code Analysis differentiates with Source code scanning, Security vulnerability detection, Code quality analysis.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing is developed by Cycode. Datadog Static Code Analysis is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing and Datadog Static Code Analysis serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox