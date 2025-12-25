Cycode IaC Security: IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, IaC security scanning for Terraform, IaC security scanning for CloudFormation..

Start Left® IaC Security: Scans IaC templates for misconfigs and vulns before deployment. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Automated IaC template scanning for misconfigurations and security flaws before deployment, Integration of security checks into the development pipeline (shift-left), Compliance assurance for IaC configurations against industry standards and best practices..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.