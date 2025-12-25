Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. Start Left® IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Terraform, Kubernetes, and CloudFormation deployments across SMB to enterprise environments should evaluate Cycode IaC Security if misconfiguration prevention at the planning stage matters more than runtime detection. The tool directly addresses the ID.RA and PR.PS functions of NIST CSF 2.0, shifting left to catch infrastructure drift before it reaches production. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting and responding to active threats in running workloads; Cycode is built for infrastructure-as-code validation, not incident response.
Teams deploying infrastructure at scale across multiple clouds need Start Left® IaC Security to catch configuration drift before it becomes a production incident; it shifts security left by embedding compliance checks directly into the pipeline rather than letting misconfigs slip through to runtime. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.PS and ID.AM rigorously, meaning you're validating both platform hardening and asset inventory at template time, which eliminates the expensive discovery-and-remediation cycle most teams endure. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises or your IaC adoption is still nascent; Start Left® assumes you're already template-driven and need enforcement, not education.
IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates
Scans IaC templates for misconfigs and vulns before deployment.
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Common questions about comparing Cycode IaC Security vs Start Left® IaC Security for your static application security testing needs.
Cycode IaC Security: IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, IaC security scanning for Terraform, IaC security scanning for CloudFormation..
Start Left® IaC Security: Scans IaC templates for misconfigs and vulns before deployment. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Automated IaC template scanning for misconfigurations and security flaws before deployment, Integration of security checks into the development pipeline (shift-left), Compliance assurance for IaC configurations against industry standards and best practices..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode IaC Security differentiates with IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, IaC security scanning for Terraform, IaC security scanning for CloudFormation. Start Left® IaC Security differentiates with Automated IaC template scanning for misconfigurations and security flaws before deployment, Integration of security checks into the development pipeline (shift-left), Compliance assurance for IaC configurations against industry standards and best practices.
Cycode IaC Security is developed by Cycode. Start Left® IaC Security is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode IaC Security and Start Left® IaC Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code, Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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