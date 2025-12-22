Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

Cycode IaC Security: IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, IaC security scanning for Terraform, IaC security scanning for CloudFormation..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.