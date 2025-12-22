Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Cycode IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Teams managing Terraform, Kubernetes, and CloudFormation deployments across SMB to enterprise environments should evaluate Cycode IaC Security if misconfiguration prevention at the planning stage matters more than runtime detection. The tool directly addresses the ID.RA and PR.PS functions of NIST CSF 2.0, shifting left to catch infrastructure drift before it reaches production. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting and responding to active threats in running workloads; Cycode is built for infrastructure-as-code validation, not incident response.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Cycode IaC Security for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Cycode IaC Security: IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, IaC security scanning for Terraform, IaC security scanning for CloudFormation..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. Cycode IaC Security differentiates with IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, IaC security scanning for Terraform, IaC security scanning for CloudFormation.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. Cycode IaC Security is developed by Cycode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Cycode IaC Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code, Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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