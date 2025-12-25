Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cycode. Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Flyingduck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in open source vulnerability noise will get real value from Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis because it actually prioritizes vulnerabilities instead of dumping every CVE on your backlog. The tool scores across NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning it's built to handle the organizational side of dependency risk, not just flag packages. Skip this if your main need is license compliance auditing across heterogeneous build systems; Cycode's strength is vulnerability triage and remediation velocity, not exhaustive legal coverage.
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis
Startups and SMBs that need dependency vulnerability detection without the overhead of enterprise pricing should start with Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis; its reachability analysis cuts through noise by filtering exploitable vulnerabilities from theoretical ones, and pre-merge scanning catches issues before they land in production. The vendor's 11-person team and India-based operations mean leaner cost structure and faster iteration, though buyers expecting 24/7 dedicated support or multi-year roadmap commitments should look elsewhere.
Enterprise SCA tool for scanning & remediating vulnerable open source dependencies
SCA tool for identifying & resolving vulnerabilities in dependencies
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Common questions about comparing Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis vs Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis: Enterprise SCA tool for scanning & remediating vulnerable open source dependencies. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Code dependency scanning, Pipeline dependency scanning, License risk identification..
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for identifying & resolving vulnerabilities in dependencies. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Vulnerability detection in IDE and CLI, Automated pull request generation with patches, Pre-merge security scanning of pull requests..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Code dependency scanning, Pipeline dependency scanning, License risk identification. Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Vulnerability detection in IDE and CLI, Automated pull request generation with patches, Pre-merge security scanning of pull requests.
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis is developed by Cycode. Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis is developed by Flyingduck. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis and Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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