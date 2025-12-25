Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Cycode. Xygeni ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in scanner noise will find immediate value in Cycode ASPM's risk-based prioritization engine, which surfaces the vulnerabilities actually worth fixing across fragmented security tools. The platform covers the full NIST asset management and continuous monitoring functions, letting you correlate findings from multiple sources into a single action queue rather than triaging alerts in isolation. Skip this if your organization runs a single scanner or hasn't matured beyond basic CI/CD integration; Cycode's value accrues once you're managing five or more security data sources.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in scanner noise will see immediate value in Xygeni ASPM because its risk prioritization actually filters findings by exploitability and business context instead of just severity counts. The platform covers the full SDLC from code to cloud with native asset discovery and CI/CD integration, reducing the manual work of stitching together five different tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensic analytics or incident response workflow; Xygeni is strongest on the prevention and triage side of the house, not on the detection and analysis functions that come after breach.
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
ASPM platform unifying risk mgmt from code to cloud with prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Cycode ASPM vs Xygeni ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..
Xygeni ASPM: ASPM platform unifying risk mgmt from code to cloud with prioritization. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Unified risk and vulnerability management dashboard, Automated SDLC asset discovery and inventory, Risk prioritization based on severity, exploitability, and business context..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode ASPM differentiates with Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings. Xygeni ASPM differentiates with Unified risk and vulnerability management dashboard, Automated SDLC asset discovery and inventory, Risk prioritization based on severity, exploitability, and business context.
Cycode ASPM is developed by Cycode. Xygeni ASPM is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode ASPM and Xygeni ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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