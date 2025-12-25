Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..

Xygeni ASPM: ASPM platform unifying risk mgmt from code to cloud with prioritization. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Unified risk and vulnerability management dashboard, Automated SDLC asset discovery and inventory, Risk prioritization based on severity, exploitability, and business context..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.