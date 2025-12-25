Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Cycode. Legit VibeGuard is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in scanner noise will find immediate value in Cycode ASPM's risk-based prioritization engine, which surfaces the vulnerabilities actually worth fixing across fragmented security tools. The platform covers the full NIST asset management and continuous monitoring functions, letting you correlate findings from multiple sources into a single action queue rather than triaging alerts in isolation. Skip this if your organization runs a single scanner or hasn't matured beyond basic CI/CD integration; Cycode's value accrues once you're managing five or more security data sources.
SMBs and mid-market teams shipping AI-assisted code need VibeGuard specifically because it detects vulnerabilities in LLM-generated code that traditional SAST misses, catching both the code artifact and the model's supply chain risk. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.AM through native AI-BOM generation and SDLC discovery, meaning you're securing the model inputs, not just the code outputs. Skip this if your developers aren't using Claude, Cursor, or similar coding assistants at scale; the AI-native focus means less value for teams still writing code manually or working in completely legacy stacks.
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
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Common questions about comparing Cycode ASPM vs Legit VibeGuard for your application security posture management needs.
Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..
Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode ASPM differentiates with Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings. Legit VibeGuard differentiates with AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement.
Cycode ASPM is developed by Cycode. Legit VibeGuard is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode ASPM integrates with Azure DevOps. Legit VibeGuard integrates with Cursor, Claude, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Confluence and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cycode ASPM and Legit VibeGuard serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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