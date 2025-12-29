Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cyble. Vulneri CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP should pick Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management for its intelligence-backed risk scoring that actually deprioritizes alert fatigue instead of just multiplying it. Agentless deployment across three clouds with real-time asset discovery and automated remediation workflows means your team owns asset inventory and compliance drift detection without hiring DevOps engineers to instrument everything. Skip this if you need deep identity governance or runtime threat detection; Cyble prioritizes the configuration and compliance layer, leaving CIEM and workload protection to adjacent tools.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure without dedicated cloud security headcount should start with Vulneri CSPM; the agentless API model means zero deployment friction across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously. Coverage of 2,800+ rules plus 250+ compliance frameworks out of the box handles both security posture and audit fatigue in parallel. The attack path analysis that correlates misconfigurations to actual exposure is where Vulneri earns its keep, though teams expecting mature CIEM or identity-specific controls should look elsewhere; this tool prioritizes infrastructure inventory and configuration monitoring over permission analysis.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt
Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Vulneri CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules..
Vulneri CSPM: Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules. Vulneri CSPM differentiates with Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Cyble. Vulneri CSPM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) integrates with CI/CD pipelines, Cloud APIs, Ticketing systems, SIEM platforms, SOAR platforms. Vulneri CSPM integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Terraform and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Vulneri CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration, AWS, Azure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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