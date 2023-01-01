Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules..

Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud resource discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, Automated misconfiguration detection for S3 buckets, IAM roles, and databases, Compliance mapping for SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.