Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cyble. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Plexicus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP should pick Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management for its intelligence-backed risk scoring that actually deprioritizes alert fatigue instead of just multiplying it. Agentless deployment across three clouds with real-time asset discovery and automated remediation workflows means your team owns asset inventory and compliance drift detection without hiring DevOps engineers to instrument everything. Skip this if you need deep identity governance or runtime threat detection; Cyble prioritizes the configuration and compliance layer, leaving CIEM and workload protection to adjacent tools.
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI will see the fastest payoff from Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management because its one-click remediation and CI/CD integration actually close gaps instead of just flagging them. The platform maps to SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks out of the box, cutting weeks off compliance preparation. Skip this if you need deep identity and access governance; Plexicus prioritizes misconfiguration detection and remediation over the fine-grained CIEM capabilities that larger enterprises often layer on top.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt
CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds
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Common questions about comparing Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules..
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud resource discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, Automated misconfiguration detection for S3 buckets, IAM roles, and databases, Compliance mapping for SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Real-time cloud resource discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, Automated misconfiguration detection for S3 buckets, IAM roles, and databases, Compliance mapping for SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Cyble. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Plexicus founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) integrates with CI/CD pipelines, Cloud APIs, Ticketing systems, SIEM platforms, SOAR platforms. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, Terraform and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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