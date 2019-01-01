Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cyble. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP should pick Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management for its intelligence-backed risk scoring that actually deprioritizes alert fatigue instead of just multiplying it. Agentless deployment across three clouds with real-time asset discovery and automated remediation workflows means your team owns asset inventory and compliance drift detection without hiring DevOps engineers to instrument everything. Skip this if you need deep identity governance or runtime threat detection; Cyble prioritizes the configuration and compliance layer, leaving CIEM and workload protection to adjacent tools.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules. Orca Security CSPM differentiates with Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Cyble. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) integrates with CI/CD pipelines, Cloud APIs, Ticketing systems, SIEM platforms, SOAR platforms. Orca Security CSPM integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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