Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules..

Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.