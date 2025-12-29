Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cyble. Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cyscale Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP should pick Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management for its intelligence-backed risk scoring that actually deprioritizes alert fatigue instead of just multiplying it. Agentless deployment across three clouds with real-time asset discovery and automated remediation workflows means your team owns asset inventory and compliance drift detection without hiring DevOps engineers to instrument everything. Skip this if you need deep identity governance or runtime threat detection; Cyble prioritizes the configuration and compliance layer, leaving CIEM and workload protection to adjacent tools.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud in parallel will benefit most from Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management because its graph-based visualization actually surfaces relationships between misconfigurations and IAM drift instead of just listing violations in isolation. The tool covers 500+ controls mapped to CIS and industry benchmarks, with continuous compliance tracking for ISO27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA. Skip this if you need deep API runtime detection or are heavily invested in a single cloud; Cyscale prioritizes asset inventory and configuration drift over behavioral anomalies, which is a deliberate focus on NIST ID and PR functions rather than Detection.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt
CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules..
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring. built by Cyscale Limited. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules. Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Cyble. Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Cyscale Limited. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) integrates with CI/CD pipelines, Cloud APIs, Ticketing systems, SIEM platforms, SOAR platforms. Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Okta and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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