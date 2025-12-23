CyberXTron ShadowSpot: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection. built by CyberXTron. Core capabilities include Automated continuous asset discovery, Vulnerability and misconfiguration detection, ML-driven risk scoring and prioritization..

Strobes Attack Surface Management: Platform for continuous attack surface discovery, monitoring, and remediation. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across websites, subdomains, cloud resources, and endpoints, Vulnerability scanning for misconfigurations, CVEs, and zero-day vulnerabilities, Shadow IT discovery to identify unmanaged applications and forgotten domains..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.