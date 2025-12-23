Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyberXTron. Strobes Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Strobes Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling cloud and third-party integrations will get the most from CyberXTron ShadowSpot, particularly those struggling to map what they actually own before they can secure it. The platform excels at the early stages of NIST CSF 2.0 Asset Management and Continuous Monitoring, automating discovery across network, cloud, and web application layers with ML-driven risk scoring that surfaces exploitable assets first. Skip this if your organization needs strong incident response and recovery capabilities; ShadowSpot is built for visibility and prioritization, not remediation orchestration or post-breach analysis.
Strobes Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and forgotten domain sprawl will see immediate ROI from Strobes Attack Surface Management; it finds what your inventory doesn't know exists, then actually tells you which discoveries matter through business-context risk scoring rather than raw vulnerability counts. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA deeply across cloud, endpoints, and web properties, with real-time monitoring that catches emerging exposures before they're weaponized. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or insider threat detection; Strobes is discovery and prevention, not response.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection
Platform for continuous attack surface discovery, monitoring, and remediation
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Common questions about comparing CyberXTron ShadowSpot vs Strobes Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection. built by CyberXTron. Core capabilities include Automated continuous asset discovery, Vulnerability and misconfiguration detection, ML-driven risk scoring and prioritization..
Strobes Attack Surface Management: Platform for continuous attack surface discovery, monitoring, and remediation. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across websites, subdomains, cloud resources, and endpoints, Vulnerability scanning for misconfigurations, CVEs, and zero-day vulnerabilities, Shadow IT discovery to identify unmanaged applications and forgotten domains..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot differentiates with Automated continuous asset discovery, Vulnerability and misconfiguration detection, ML-driven risk scoring and prioritization. Strobes Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across websites, subdomains, cloud resources, and endpoints, Vulnerability scanning for misconfigurations, CVEs, and zero-day vulnerabilities, Shadow IT discovery to identify unmanaged applications and forgotten domains.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot is developed by CyberXTron. Strobes Attack Surface Management is developed by Strobes Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot and Strobes Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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