Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyberXTron. GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by GoSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling cloud and third-party integrations will get the most from CyberXTron ShadowSpot, particularly those struggling to map what they actually own before they can secure it. The platform excels at the early stages of NIST CSF 2.0 Asset Management and Continuous Monitoring, automating discovery across network, cloud, and web application layers with ML-driven risk scoring that surfaces exploitable assets first. Skip this if your organization needs strong incident response and recovery capabilities; ShadowSpot is built for visibility and prioritization, not remediation orchestration or post-breach analysis.
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged cloud sprawl should pick GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management for its continuous discovery across hybrid environments, which catches shadow IT assets most manual audits miss. The real differentiator is the Titan MXDR integration, which validates whether discovered misconfigurations actually pose exploitable risk rather than just flagging noise. Skip this if your attack surface is stable and internal; it's built for organizations that spin up cloud resources faster than inventory can track them.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection
Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously.
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Common questions about comparing CyberXTron ShadowSpot vs GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection. built by CyberXTron. Core capabilities include Automated continuous asset discovery, Vulnerability and misconfiguration detection, ML-driven risk scoring and prioritization..
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management: Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously. built by GoSecure. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Shadow IT discovery across cloud and hybrid environments, Identification of misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot differentiates with Automated continuous asset discovery, Vulnerability and misconfiguration detection, ML-driven risk scoring and prioritization. GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Shadow IT discovery across cloud and hybrid environments, Identification of misconfigurations and vulnerabilities.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot is developed by CyberXTron. GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management is developed by GoSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot and GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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