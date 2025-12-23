CyberXTron ShadowSpot: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection. built by CyberXTron. Core capabilities include Automated continuous asset discovery, Vulnerability and misconfiguration detection, ML-driven risk scoring and prioritization..

GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management: Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously. built by GoSecure. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Shadow IT discovery across cloud and hybrid environments, Identification of misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.