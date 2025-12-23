Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyberXTron. Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling cloud and third-party integrations will get the most from CyberXTron ShadowSpot, particularly those struggling to map what they actually own before they can secure it. The platform excels at the early stages of NIST CSF 2.0 Asset Management and Continuous Monitoring, automating discovery across network, cloud, and web application layers with ML-driven risk scoring that surfaces exploitable assets first. Skip this if your organization needs strong incident response and recovery capabilities; ShadowSpot is built for visibility and prioritization, not remediation orchestration or post-breach analysis.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
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Common questions about comparing CyberXTron ShadowSpot vs Detectify Surface Monitoring for your external attack surface management needs.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection. built by CyberXTron. Core capabilities include Automated continuous asset discovery, Vulnerability and misconfiguration detection, ML-driven risk scoring and prioritization..
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot differentiates with Automated continuous asset discovery, Vulnerability and misconfiguration detection, ML-driven risk scoring and prioritization. Detectify Surface Monitoring differentiates with Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot is developed by CyberXTron. Detectify Surface Monitoring is developed by Detectify. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyberXTron ShadowSpot and Detectify Surface Monitoring serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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