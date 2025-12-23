CyberXTron DarkFlash: Dark/deep web monitoring for data breaches and credential leaks. built by CyberXTron. Core capabilities include Monitoring of 2000+ threat actors across darkweb marketplaces and forums, Automated breach detection in dark web and deep web, Credential leak monitoring and retrieval..

GroupSense Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces. built by GroupSense. Core capabilities include Deep, dark, and surface web monitoring, Third-party data breach monitoring and alerting, Third-party risk assessment and security posture evaluation..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.