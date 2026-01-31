Cyberint Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: Deep & dark web monitoring platform for threat intelligence collection. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web source monitoring across forums, paste bins, Discord, Telegram, and ransomware sites, Automated crawler technology with CAPTCHA bypass and proxy support, Leaked credential and credit card discovery..

ZeroFox Dark Ops: Dark web intelligence service with human operatives for threat hunting. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Dark web community monitoring and intelligence gathering, Ransomware leak site tracking and monitoring, Special investigations for targeted threat actors..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.