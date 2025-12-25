Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyberhaven Linea AI is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Cyberhaven. DTEX Insider Risk Management is a commercial insider threat detection tool by DTEX Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing high-risk data access patterns will find Cyberhaven Linea AI valuable for catching insider threats that traditional DLP tools miss through its semantic understanding of data lineage and user intent. The Large Lineage Model analyzes how data flows across applications and people rather than just flagging file transfers, and cloud-native deployment means no agent bottlenecks slowing detection. This is overkill for organizations with straightforward data environments and minimal cross-application workflows; the real payoff comes when you're dealing with complex SaaS stacks where risk signals hide in context rather than rule violations.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting for exfiltration patterns and negligent insider behavior will get the most from DTEX Insider Risk Management, where behavioral metadata collection from off-network endpoints catches what perimeter tools miss. The platform's AI-powered investigation assistant and open-query threat hunting reduce the manual work of sifting through behavioral risk signals, and its coverage spans the full Insider Threat Kill Chain from detection through prevention. Skip this if your priority is speed-to-first-alert on nation-state activity; DTEX excels at the long investigation game, not real-time blocking.
AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data
Insider risk management platform detecting malicious and negligent insiders
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Common questions about comparing Cyberhaven Linea AI vs DTEX Insider Risk Management for your insider threat detection needs.
Cyberhaven Linea AI: AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include AI-powered insider risk detection using Large Lineage Model (LLiM), Data lineage analysis across corporate workflows, Semantic understanding of data, people, and applications..
DTEX Insider Risk Management: Insider risk management platform detecting malicious and negligent insiders. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include High-fidelity metadata collection from endpoints on and off network, Behavioral risk scoring and intent analysis, Behavioral indicators of risk for early threat detection..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyberhaven Linea AI differentiates with AI-powered insider risk detection using Large Lineage Model (LLiM), Data lineage analysis across corporate workflows, Semantic understanding of data, people, and applications. DTEX Insider Risk Management differentiates with High-fidelity metadata collection from endpoints on and off network, Behavioral risk scoring and intent analysis, Behavioral indicators of risk for early threat detection.
Cyberhaven Linea AI is developed by Cyberhaven. DTEX Insider Risk Management is developed by DTEX Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyberhaven Linea AI and DTEX Insider Risk Management serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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