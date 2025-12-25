Cyberhaven Linea AI: AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include AI-powered insider risk detection using Large Lineage Model (LLiM), Data lineage analysis across corporate workflows, Semantic understanding of data, people, and applications..

DTEX Insider Risk Management: Insider risk management platform detecting malicious and negligent insiders. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include High-fidelity metadata collection from endpoints on and off network, Behavioral risk scoring and intent analysis, Behavioral indicators of risk for early threat detection..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.