Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata Time Tracking is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Arexdata. Cyberhaven Linea AI is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Cyberhaven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams enforcing insider threat policies will find value in Arexdata Time Tracking's activity logging and real-time alerting without the endpoint bloat of full EDR; on-premises deployment keeps sensitive workstation data off third-party infrastructure. The tool covers continuous monitoring and access control enforcement under NIST CSF 2.0, though it lacks the behavioral analytics and forensic depth that larger enterprises often demand for incident response. Skip this if you need cross-platform visibility beyond Windows or expect deep integration with your existing SIEM.
Enterprise security teams managing high-risk data access patterns will find Cyberhaven Linea AI valuable for catching insider threats that traditional DLP tools miss through its semantic understanding of data lineage and user intent. The Large Lineage Model analyzes how data flows across applications and people rather than just flagging file transfers, and cloud-native deployment means no agent bottlenecks slowing detection. This is overkill for organizations with straightforward data environments and minimal cross-application workflows; the real payoff comes when you're dealing with complex SaaS stacks where risk signals hide in context rather than rule violations.
Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design.
AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata Time Tracking vs Cyberhaven Linea AI for your insider threat detection needs.
Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..
Cyberhaven Linea AI: AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include AI-powered insider risk detection using Large Lineage Model (LLiM), Data lineage analysis across corporate workflows, Semantic understanding of data, people, and applications..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata Time Tracking differentiates with Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files. Cyberhaven Linea AI differentiates with AI-powered insider risk detection using Large Lineage Model (LLiM), Data lineage analysis across corporate workflows, Semantic understanding of data, people, and applications.
Arexdata Time Tracking is developed by Arexdata. Cyberhaven Linea AI is developed by Cyberhaven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata Time Tracking and Cyberhaven Linea AI serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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