Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..

Cyberhaven Linea AI: AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include AI-powered insider risk detection using Large Lineage Model (LLiM), Data lineage analysis across corporate workflows, Semantic understanding of data, people, and applications..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.