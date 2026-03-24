Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Above is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Above Security. Cyberhaven Linea AI is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Cyberhaven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in insider threat noise will appreciate Above's behavioral narrative approach, which builds intent-based profiles across SaaS and collaboration tools instead of firing rule-based alerts on every permission spike. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, giving you the detection layer most insider threat tools skip in favor of access controls. Skip this if your organization lacks a dedicated insider risk program or treats the problem as purely a legal/HR concern; Above assumes you have investigators ready to act on detailed behavioral reports.
Enterprise security teams managing high-risk data access patterns will find Cyberhaven Linea AI valuable for catching insider threats that traditional DLP tools miss through its semantic understanding of data lineage and user intent. The Large Lineage Model analyzes how data flows across applications and people rather than just flagging file transfers, and cloud-native deployment means no agent bottlenecks slowing detection. This is overkill for organizations with straightforward data environments and minimal cross-application workflows; the real payoff comes when you're dealing with complex SaaS stacks where risk signals hide in context rather than rule violations.
Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis.
AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data
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Common questions about comparing Above vs Cyberhaven Linea AI for your insider threat detection needs.
Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..
Cyberhaven Linea AI: AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include AI-powered insider risk detection using Large Lineage Model (LLiM), Data lineage analysis across corporate workflows, Semantic understanding of data, people, and applications..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Above differentiates with Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring. Cyberhaven Linea AI differentiates with AI-powered insider risk detection using Large Lineage Model (LLiM), Data lineage analysis across corporate workflows, Semantic understanding of data, people, and applications.
Above is developed by Above Security. Cyberhaven Linea AI is developed by Cyberhaven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Above and Cyberhaven Linea AI serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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