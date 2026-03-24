Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..

Cyberhaven Linea AI: AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include AI-powered insider risk detection using Large Lineage Model (LLiM), Data lineage analysis across corporate workflows, Semantic understanding of data, people, and applications..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.