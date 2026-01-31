Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) is a commercial data privacy tool by Cybernetica. Hush is a commercial data privacy tool by Hush. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling regulated personal data need Access Tracking because it actually proves *who* accessed what and *when*, which is what regulators ask for during audits, not just that access controls exist. GDPR Article 15 compliance is baked in, and the tool runs hybrid so you're not ripping out your existing data infrastructure. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering encryption, classification, and DLP together; ATR owns the audit trail layer and stays in its lane.
Private equity firms managing portfolio company acquisitions need Hush because it automates the discovery and removal of personal data across targets before deal close, eliminating the manual audit work that kills deal timelines. The platform monitors continuously for re-exposed data post-removal and operates entirely in the background, requiring zero user action from portfolio company staff. This is built for mid-market to enterprise PE operations; smaller firms or those needing broader data governance controls beyond removal will find the scope too narrow.
Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access
Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for PE firms.
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Common questions about comparing Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) vs Hush for your data privacy needs.
Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR): Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access. built by Cybernetica. headquartered in Estonia. Core capabilities include Monitor and trace who accessed personal data, Display when personal data was accessed, Display service context for data access..
Hush: Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for PE firms. built by Hush. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and removal, Continuous monitoring of exposed data, Multi-individual account coverage under a single account..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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