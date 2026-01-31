Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR): Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access. built by Cybernetica. headquartered in Estonia. Core capabilities include Monitor and trace who accessed personal data, Display when personal data was accessed, Display service context for data access..

HoundDog.ai Privacy Code Scanner: Source code scanner for PII detection, GDPR data mapping, and RoPA/PIA automation. built by HoundDog.ai. Core capabilities include Source code scanning for PII and sensitive data detection, Automated GDPR data flow mapping across logs, APIs, SDKs, and AI integrations, Auto-generation of Records of Processing Activities (RoPA)..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.