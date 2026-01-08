360 Privacy 360 DELETE is a commercial data privacy tool by 360 Privacy. HoundDog.ai Privacy Code Scanner is a commercial data privacy tool by HoundDog.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data broker exposure will find 360 Privacy 360 DELETE's value in its breadth: it hunts PII across 500-600+ broker sites simultaneously rather than forcing you to chase deletions manually or via fragmented vendors. The 72-hour removal initiation and continuous monitoring across deep web and dark web channels mean your attack surface shrinks measurably within weeks, not quarters. Skip this if your organization has minimal third-party data exposure or lacks the budget for ongoing subscription-based monitoring; one-time deletion services exist as cheaper alternatives, though they leave you defenseless against repopulation.
Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion.
Source code scanner for PII detection, GDPR data mapping, and RoPA/PIA automation.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 DELETE vs HoundDog.ai Privacy Code Scanner for your data privacy needs.
360 Privacy 360 DELETE: Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include PII removal from 500-600+ data broker sites, Daily monitoring for repopulated data, Automated data deletion and suppression..
HoundDog.ai Privacy Code Scanner: Source code scanner for PII detection, GDPR data mapping, and RoPA/PIA automation. built by HoundDog.ai. Core capabilities include Source code scanning for PII and sensitive data detection, Automated GDPR data flow mapping across logs, APIs, SDKs, and AI integrations, Auto-generation of Records of Processing Activities (RoPA)..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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