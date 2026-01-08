360 Privacy 360 DELETE: Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include PII removal from 500-600+ data broker sites, Daily monitoring for repopulated data, Automated data deletion and suppression..

HoundDog.ai Privacy Code Scanner: Source code scanner for PII detection, GDPR data mapping, and RoPA/PIA automation. built by HoundDog.ai. Core capabilities include Source code scanning for PII and sensitive data detection, Automated GDPR data flow mapping across logs, APIs, SDKs, and AI integrations, Auto-generation of Records of Processing Activities (RoPA)..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.