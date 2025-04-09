Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform is a commercial privileged access management tool by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by Keeper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CyberArk Identity Security Platform
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing hybrid infrastructure with heavy privileged access requirements should build around CyberArk Identity Security Platform for its endpoint privilege management, which actually removes local admin rights rather than just monitoring them. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 categories (PR.AA authentication, PR.PS platform security, and DE.CM monitoring) with particular strength in privileged credential lifecycle orchestration across cloud and on-premises assets. Skip this if your environment is cloud-only SaaS; the complexity and pricing favor organizations with substantial legacy systems and distributed privileged accounts that justify the operational overhead.
Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed Windows, macOS, and Linux environments will get the most from Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager because it actually enforces least privilege at the process level rather than just elevating entire user sessions. Agent-based deployment across three operating systems with centralized audit logging gives you the visibility to prove compliance, and JIT access combined with ephemeral accounts means you're not leaving standing credentials on endpoints. Skip this if your organization runs primarily cloud-native infrastructure or needs privilege management for non-endpoint resources; Keeper's strength is local endpoint hardening, not managing service accounts across distributed systems.
Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management
Enforces least privilege & JIT access on Windows, macOS & Linux endpoints.
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Common questions about comparing CyberArk Identity Security Platform vs Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager for your privileged access management needs.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform: Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal..
Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager: Enforces least privilege & JIT access on Windows, macOS & Linux endpoints. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-time privilege elevation, Ephemeral privileged accounts, Least privilege enforcement..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform differentiates with Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal. Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager differentiates with Just-in-time privilege elevation, Ephemeral privileged accounts, Least privilege enforcement.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform is developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager is developed by Keeper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform and Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools, both cover Least Privilege, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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