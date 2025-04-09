CyberArk Identity Security Platform: Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal..

Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager: Enforces least privilege & JIT access on Windows, macOS & Linux endpoints. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-time privilege elevation, Ephemeral privileged accounts, Least privilege enforcement..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.