Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform is a commercial privileged access management tool by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Delinea Privilege Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by Delinea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CyberArk Identity Security Platform
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing hybrid infrastructure with heavy privileged access requirements should build around CyberArk Identity Security Platform for its endpoint privilege management, which actually removes local admin rights rather than just monitoring them. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 categories (PR.AA authentication, PR.PS platform security, and DE.CM monitoring) with particular strength in privileged credential lifecycle orchestration across cloud and on-premises assets. Skip this if your environment is cloud-only SaaS; the complexity and pricing favor organizations with substantial legacy systems and distributed privileged accounts that justify the operational overhead.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing Windows and Mac endpoints will get the most from Delinea Privilege Manager because it actually removes local admin rights instead of just monitoring them, which cuts the blast radius of ransomware and lateral movement at the source. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.PS in NIST CSF 2.0 with native Entra ID integration for MFA-gated application elevation and automated password rotation across thousands of endpoints. Skip this if your priority is detecting privilege abuse after the fact rather than preventing it; Delinea optimizes for access denial, not forensics.
Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management
Endpoint privilege mgmt & app control for workstations with least privilege
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Common questions about comparing CyberArk Identity Security Platform vs Delinea Privilege Manager for your privileged access management needs.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform: Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal..
Delinea Privilege Manager: Endpoint privilege mgmt & app control for workstations with least privilege. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Windows and Mac account and application discovery on endpoints, Local admin rights removal and management, Local group membership management..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in just-in-time access provisioning. CyberArk Identity Security Platform differentiates with Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal. Delinea Privilege Manager differentiates with Windows and Mac account and application discovery on endpoints, Local admin rights removal and management, Local group membership management.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform is developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Delinea Privilege Manager is developed by Delinea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform and Delinea Privilege Manager serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools, both cover Least Privilege, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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