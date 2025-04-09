CyberArk Identity Security Platform: Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal..

Delinea Privilege Manager: Endpoint privilege mgmt & app control for workstations with least privilege. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Windows and Mac account and application discovery on endpoints, Local admin rights removal and management, Local group membership management..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.