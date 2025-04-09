Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform is a commercial privileged access management tool by CyberArk Software Ltd.. cyberelements Privileged Access Management Solution is a commercial privileged access management tool by Systancia. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CyberArk Identity Security Platform
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing hybrid infrastructure with heavy privileged access requirements should build around CyberArk Identity Security Platform for its endpoint privilege management, which actually removes local admin rights rather than just monitoring them. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 categories (PR.AA authentication, PR.PS platform security, and DE.CM monitoring) with particular strength in privileged credential lifecycle orchestration across cloud and on-premises assets. Skip this if your environment is cloud-only SaaS; the complexity and pricing favor organizations with substantial legacy systems and distributed privileged accounts that justify the operational overhead.
cyberelements Privileged Access Management Solution
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid IT/OT environments need the cyberelements Privileged Access Management Solution because it enforces Zero Trust at the protocol level while recording every privileged session as forensic evidence, not just logs. The combination of automatic password injection without credential exposure, lateral movement control, and partitioned access for OT networks covers the attack surface most PAM tools leave open. Skip this if you need a lightweight solution for pure cloud infrastructure or lack the operational maturity to act on session recordings; the Zero Trust posture checking and tiered AD architecture assume security teams will actually review and respond to what they capture.
Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management
Zero Trust PAM solution for IT/OT environments with session recording
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Common questions about comparing CyberArk Identity Security Platform vs cyberelements Privileged Access Management Solution for your privileged access management needs.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform: Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal..
cyberelements Privileged Access Management Solution: Zero Trust PAM solution for IT/OT environments with session recording. built by Systancia. Core capabilities include Session recording with video marking and audit trails, Automatic password injection without credential disclosure, Zero Trust access with protocol break..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in just-in-time access provisioning. CyberArk Identity Security Platform differentiates with Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal. cyberelements Privileged Access Management Solution differentiates with Session recording with video marking and audit trails, Automatic password injection without credential disclosure, Zero Trust access with protocol break.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform is developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. cyberelements Privileged Access Management Solution is developed by Systancia. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform and cyberelements Privileged Access Management Solution serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools, both cover MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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