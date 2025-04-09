CyberArk Identity Security Platform: Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal..

cyberelements Privileged Access Management Solution: Zero Trust PAM solution for IT/OT environments with session recording. built by Systancia. Core capabilities include Session recording with video marking and audit trails, Automatic password injection without credential disclosure, Zero Trust access with protocol break..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.