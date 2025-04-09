CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..

SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform: A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc...

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.