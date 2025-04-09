Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CybelAngel. SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in exposed credentials and forgotten cloud assets will find real value in CybelAngel's daily monitoring of 6 billion data points paired with dedicated analyst support; the dark web credential intelligence catches breaches before attackers weaponize them at scale. The vendor's inclusion of M&A due diligence and third-party risk assessment means you're not bolting on separate tools for those critical workflows. Skip this if your organization needs continuous endpoint detection or internal network visibility; CybelAngel is exclusively external-facing and won't replace your internal monitoring stack.
SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external threat noise will get real value from SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform because it actually prioritizes what's exploitable now over what could theoretically matter. The platform's dark web monitoring and attack surface management directly feed your incident response queue rather than burying signals in false positives, and its supply chain intelligence module (NIST GV.SC) catches third-party exposures before your vendors even know they exist. Skip this if your team is still building basic asset inventory; SOCRadar assumes you already know what you own and need to know what's exposed.
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.
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Common questions about comparing CybelAngel Attack Surface Management vs SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform for your digital risk protection needs.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..
SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform: A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc...
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is developed by CybelAngel. SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform is developed by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management and SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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