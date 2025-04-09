Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CybelAngel. NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is a commercial external attack surface management tool by NetSPI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in exposed credentials and forgotten cloud assets will find real value in CybelAngel's daily monitoring of 6 billion data points paired with dedicated analyst support; the dark web credential intelligence catches breaches before attackers weaponize them at scale. The vendor's inclusion of M&A due diligence and third-party risk assessment means you're not bolting on separate tools for those critical workflows. Skip this if your organization needs continuous endpoint detection or internal network visibility; CybelAngel is exclusively external-facing and won't replace your internal monitoring stack.
NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that lack visibility into their own external perimeter should start here; NetSPI's human-validated findings eliminate the false positive noise that makes most EASM tools operationally unusable. The vendor's in-house EASM operations team manually confirms discoveries before they hit your queue, which directly addresses the ID.AM and DE.CM functions where most organizations fail. Skip this if you need real-time API integrations with your existing ticketing system or expect the tool to handle remediation orchestration; NetSPI prioritizes discovery accuracy over workflow automation.
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
Continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external assets and exposures
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Common questions about comparing CybelAngel Attack Surface Management vs NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for your external attack surface management needs.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..
NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM): Continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external assets and exposures. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include Continuous external asset discovery and mapping, Automated vulnerability and exposure detection, Human validation of findings by EASM operations team..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management differentiates with Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence. NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) differentiates with Continuous external asset discovery and mapping, Automated vulnerability and exposure detection, Human validation of findings by EASM operations team.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is developed by CybelAngel. NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is developed by NetSPI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management and NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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