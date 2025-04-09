Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CybelAngel. Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Enthec Solutions S.L.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in exposed credentials and forgotten cloud assets will find real value in CybelAngel's daily monitoring of 6 billion data points paired with dedicated analyst support; the dark web credential intelligence catches breaches before attackers weaponize them at scale. The vendor's inclusion of M&A due diligence and third-party risk assessment means you're not bolting on separate tools for those critical workflows. Skip this if your organization needs continuous endpoint detection or internal network visibility; CybelAngel is exclusively external-facing and won't replace your internal monitoring stack.
Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand risk and third-party exposure will find real value in Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform because it monitors external attack surface without requiring vendor cooperation, catching credential leaks and impersonation campaigns across internet, deep web, and dark web simultaneously. The platform's AI-based contextual tagging demonstrably cuts false positives that plague manual dark web monitoring, and it maps to NIST DE.CM and GV.SC, meaning you get continuous external monitoring paired with supply chain visibility. Skip this if your priority is internal detection and response; Enthec is built for external intelligence gathering, not endpoint forensics or incident containment.
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring
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Common questions about comparing CybelAngel Attack Surface Management vs Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..
Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform: AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring. built by Enthec Solutions S.L.. Core capabilities include Automated monitoring of Internet, Deep Web, and Dark Web, AI-based contextual tagging to eliminate false positives, Phishing and fraud campaign detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management differentiates with Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence. Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform differentiates with Automated monitoring of Internet, Deep Web, and Dark Web, AI-based contextual tagging to eliminate false positives, Phishing and fraud campaign detection.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is developed by CybelAngel. Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform is developed by Enthec Solutions S.L.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management and Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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