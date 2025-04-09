CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..

Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform: AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring. built by Enthec Solutions S.L.. Core capabilities include Automated monitoring of Internet, Deep Web, and Dark Web, AI-based contextual tagging to eliminate false positives, Phishing and fraud campaign detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.