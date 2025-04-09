Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CybelAngel. DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Kaduu. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in exposed credentials and forgotten cloud assets will find real value in CybelAngel's daily monitoring of 6 billion data points paired with dedicated analyst support; the dark web credential intelligence catches breaches before attackers weaponize them at scale. The vendor's inclusion of M&A due diligence and third-party risk assessment means you're not bolting on separate tools for those critical workflows. Skip this if your organization needs continuous endpoint detection or internal network visibility; CybelAngel is exclusively external-facing and won't replace your internal monitoring stack.
DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown cloud storage buckets and exposed credentials will find real value in DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery because it actually monitors paste sites and URL shorteners where your data ends up, not just your registered assets. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with API integration into Splunk and Jira making it deployable alongside existing SOC workflows. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; DarknetSearch is discovery and notification only, which means you're buying a sensor for your blind spots, not a ticketing engine.
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
Attack surface discovery platform monitoring digital assets and data exposures
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Common questions about comparing CybelAngel Attack Surface Management vs DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..
DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery: Attack surface discovery platform monitoring digital assets and data exposures. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Passive asset discovery for domains, IP addresses, DNS records, and SSL certificates, Code repository monitoring for GitHub, Bitbucket, and SourceForge, Unsecured cloud storage monitoring across AWS S3, Google Cloud, Azure, and DigitalOcean..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management differentiates with Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence. DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery differentiates with Passive asset discovery for domains, IP addresses, DNS records, and SSL certificates, Code repository monitoring for GitHub, Bitbucket, and SourceForge, Unsecured cloud storage monitoring across AWS S3, Google Cloud, Azure, and DigitalOcean.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is developed by CybelAngel. DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery is developed by Kaduu. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management and DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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