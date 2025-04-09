CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..

Cyble Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting leaked credentials and threats. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Dark web and deep web scanning across TOR, I2P, ZeroNet, paste sites, and forums, AI-powered threat analytics using ML and NLP models, Compromised credential and data leak detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.