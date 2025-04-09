CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..

Cyberint Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: Deep & dark web monitoring platform for threat intelligence collection. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web source monitoring across forums, paste bins, Discord, Telegram, and ransomware sites, Automated crawler technology with CAPTCHA bypass and proxy support, Leaked credential and credit card discovery..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.