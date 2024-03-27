Drip7 Policy Workflows

Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle with policy acknowledgement decay will find real value in Drip7 Policy Workflows; it automates the tedious tracking that turns a 30-minute policy update into a three-week compliance nightmare. The platform covers NIST GV.PO and GV.RR (policy establishment and role accountability), handles role-based distribution and escalation workflows natively, and generates audit-ready logs without manual export gymnastics. Skip this if your primary need is policy authoring or deep integration with your existing training platform; Drip7 is built to solve acknowledgement and versioning, not to replace your policy writers or LMS.