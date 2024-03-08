Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Curiefense is a free api security tool. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is a commercial api security tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting APIs at the edge will find value in Curiefense's tight integration with Envoy proxy, which catches SQL injection and XSS before they reach your backend services. The free, open-source model means you can deploy it without vendor lock-in and audit the ruleset yourself, a rare advantage when evaluating WAF logic. Skip this if you need managed threat hunting, incident response, or a vendor to call when your API gets hit; Curiefense's single GitHub star signals a small maintenance surface and limited community tooling compared to commercial alternatives.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX
DevOps teams running NGINX in Kubernetes will get the most from F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX because the declarative, API-driven configuration model actually fits how modern infrastructure teams work instead of fighting them. The eBPF-based multi-layer defense and 7,500+ attack signatures cover OWASP Top 10 API risks across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC without requiring signature tuning for every new endpoint. Skip this if you need centralized visibility across multiple WAF vendors or run primarily on cloud-managed API gateways; F5's strength here is depth in the NGINX ecosystem, not breadth across platforms.
Curiefense is an application security platform that extends Envoy proxy to protect web applications and APIs against SQL injection, XSS, DDoS, and other common threats.
WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments
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Common questions about comparing Curiefense vs F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX for your api security needs.
Curiefense: Curiefense is an application security platform that extends Envoy proxy to protect web applications and APIs against SQL injection, XSS, DDoS, and other common threats..
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Curiefense and F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DDOS. Key differences: Curiefense is Free while F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is Commercial, Curiefense is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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