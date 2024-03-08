Teams protecting APIs at the edge will find value in Curiefense's tight integration with Envoy proxy, which catches SQL injection and XSS before they reach your backend services. The free, open-source model means you can deploy it without vendor lock-in and audit the ruleset yourself, a rare advantage when evaluating WAF logic. Skip this if you need managed threat hunting, incident response, or a vendor to call when your API gets hit; Curiefense's single GitHub star signals a small maintenance surface and limited community tooling compared to commercial alternatives.

F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX

DevOps teams running NGINX in Kubernetes will get the most from F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX because the declarative, API-driven configuration model actually fits how modern infrastructure teams work instead of fighting them. The eBPF-based multi-layer defense and 7,500+ attack signatures cover OWASP Top 10 API risks across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC without requiring signature tuning for every new endpoint. Skip this if you need centralized visibility across multiple WAF vendors or run primarily on cloud-managed API gateways; F5's strength here is depth in the NGINX ecosystem, not breadth across platforms.