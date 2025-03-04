Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CTM360. PhishEye is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PhishEye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing brand and executive risk across the public internet will find CTM360 Digital Risk Protection's managed takedown service and dark web monitoring genuinely useful where most external attack surface tools stop at discovery. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which reflects depth beyond surface-level asset enumeration. Not the right fit for organizations needing internal threat detection or incident response,this is external-facing reconnaissance and remediation only.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
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Common questions about comparing CTM360 Digital Risk Protection vs PhishEye for your digital risk protection needs.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..
PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection differentiates with External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web. PhishEye differentiates with AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is developed by CTM360. PhishEye is developed by PhishEye. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection and PhishEye serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection, Takedown, Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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