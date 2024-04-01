Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
csprecon is a free external attack surface management tool. Puredns is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for undiscovered subdomains and forgotten properties will find csprecon's CSP header parsing approach uniquely effective; it surfaces domains that traditional subdomain enumeration misses because they're explicitly referenced in live security policies. The 482 GitHub stars and zero-friction free tier mean you can validate coverage gaps across your attack surface in an afternoon without budget approval. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or want remediation workflows integrated; csprecon is a discovery tool, not a scanning or tracking platform.
Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters doing reconnaissance at scale will get the most from Puredns because its resolver-based approach is measurably faster than traditional subdomain bruteforcers; the 1,982 GitHub stars reflect active adoption in the offensive security community, and free pricing removes friction for individuals and small teams. The tool prioritizes speed and accuracy in the enumeration phase, which means it excels at the discovery work that feeds into subsequent testing but doesn't handle post-discovery exploitation or validation. Skip this if you need a commercial product with support SLAs or integration into a broader pentesting platform.
A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy
A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool
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Common questions about comparing csprecon vs Puredns for your external attack surface management needs.
csprecon: A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy..
Puredns: A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
csprecon is open-source with 482 GitHub stars. Puredns is open-source with 1,982 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
csprecon and Puredns serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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