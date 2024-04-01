Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
csprecon is a free external attack surface management tool. DorkSearch is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for undiscovered subdomains and forgotten properties will find csprecon's CSP header parsing approach uniquely effective; it surfaces domains that traditional subdomain enumeration misses because they're explicitly referenced in live security policies. The 482 GitHub stars and zero-friction free tier mean you can validate coverage gaps across your attack surface in an afternoon without budget approval. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or want remediation workflows integrated; csprecon is a discovery tool, not a scanning or tracking platform.
Penetration testers and security researchers who need to rapidly prototype reconnaissance queries will find DorkSearch saves hours of manual Google Dork syntax trial-and-error; the AI generates contextually relevant search strings that consistently surface exposed credentials, misconfigured cloud storage, and unpatched admin panels faster than hand-crafted searches. The tool is genuinely free with no seat limits, making it practical for red teams to distribute across engagements without budget friction. Skip this if your threat model centers on defending against dorking attacks rather than executing them; DorkSearch has no defensive posture and won't help you find what attackers find about your own infrastructure.
A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy
Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance.
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Common questions about comparing csprecon vs DorkSearch for your external attack surface management needs.
csprecon: A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy..
DorkSearch: Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance. Core capabilities include Curated library of nearly one million Google dorks, Categorized dork collections (core and extended datasets), Pre-built dork queries for login page discovery..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
csprecon and DorkSearch serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research. Key differences: csprecon is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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