Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CSP Auditor is a free dynamic application security testing tool. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Frontend security teams managing XSS risk through Content Security Policy will find CSP Auditor most useful for its plugin-based detection of misconfigurations before deployment, cutting manual header review work. The free model and 141 GitHub stars indicate solid adoption among developers who want immediate CSP feedback in their build pipeline. Skip this if you need post-deployment policy enforcement or runtime violation monitoring; CSP Auditor is strictly a pre-production configuration tool.
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CSP Auditor vs ImmuniWeb® Neuron for your dynamic application security testing needs.
CSP Auditor: A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers..
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CSP Auditor is open-source with 141 GitHub stars. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CSP Auditor and ImmuniWeb® Neuron serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: CSP Auditor is Free while ImmuniWeb® Neuron is Commercial, CSP Auditor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox