Cryptomage Cyber Eye is a commercial data privacy tool by Cryptomage. Cyera Data Subject Request is a commercial data privacy tool by Cyera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling EU personal data and facing GDPR audit pressure will get the most from Cryptomage Cyber Eye; its network-level detection of data exfiltration (PESEL, IBAN, ID numbers) with geolocation scoring and DPO-facing dashboards closes a gap that endpoint tools routinely miss. The on-premises deployment and evidence preservation via packet capture directly address regulatory investigation requirements without cloud routing concerns. Skip this if your team lacks network monitoring expertise or runs primarily cloud infrastructure; Cryptomage requires active placement in your traffic path and assumes you're already managing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring capabilities.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under DSR volume will value Cyera Data Subject Request for its ability to actually find and classify data at 95% precision without months of discovery work. The automated workflow orchestration across access, deletion, and opt-out requests cuts DSR resolution time from weeks to days, and the jurisdiction-specific rule engine means you're not manually remapping GDPR logic to CCPA every cycle. Skip this if your organization handles fewer than 50 DSRs annually or lacks the cross-functional buy-in to staff a privacy request center; the tool assumes you have compliance bandwidth to operationalize the automation it provides.
Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic.
Automates data subject request (DSR) fulfillment for privacy compliance
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cryptomage Cyber Eye vs Cyera Data Subject Request for your data privacy needs.
Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..
Cyera Data Subject Request: Automates data subject request (DSR) fulfillment for privacy compliance. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-native data discovery and classification with over 95% precision, Brandable Privacy Request Center with dynamic intake forms, Automated identity verification with patented technology..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox