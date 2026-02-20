Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..

Cyera Data Subject Request: Automates data subject request (DSR) fulfillment for privacy compliance. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-native data discovery and classification with over 95% precision, Brandable Privacy Request Center with dynamic intake forms, Automated identity verification with patented technology..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.