Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crtndstry is a free external attack surface management tool. WayMore is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for subdomain enumeration during initial reconnaissance will find crtndstry's free, lightweight approach beats paid commercial tools for speed and simplicity. The 205 GitHub stars indicate active community use and ongoing maintenance, which matters when you're chaining it into automation pipelines. Skip this if you need correlation across multiple attack surface vectors or continuous monitoring; crtndstry is a point tool that finds subdomains well and stops there.
Security teams doing reconnaissance on unfamiliar domains or investigating potential supply chain risks will find WayMore valuable for its ability to aggregate disparate data sources into a single query, saving hours of manual OSINT work across multiple tools. The 2,167 GitHub stars reflect active community trust and continuous refinement. Skip this if your team needs automated, continuous monitoring of your own attack surface rather than ad hoc lookups; WayMore is a lookup tool, not a persistent scanning platform.
A subdomain finder tool
A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources.
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Common questions about comparing crtndstry vs WayMore for your external attack surface management needs.
crtndstry: A subdomain finder tool..
WayMore: A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crtndstry is open-source with 205 GitHub stars. WayMore is open-source with 2,167 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
crtndstry and WayMore serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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