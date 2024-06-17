Enterprise security teams protecting AI workloads from prompt injection and model poisoning should start here; CrowdStrike Secure AI covers the full attack surface,models, agents, data, and prompts,where most point solutions pick one. The platform maps across ID.RA (understanding AI-specific risk), PR.DS (securing training data and outputs), and DE.CM (detecting anomalies in model behavior), which is where the real gaps exist in most AI security stacks. Skip this if your organization is still securing traditional applications first; you need AI systems in production for this to justify the spend.

FireTail AI Security Platform

Security teams deploying large language models across their organization need FireTail AI Security Platform to map and control what's actually running, since shadow AI adoption outpaces official inventory in most enterprises. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in ID.AM and DE.CM for finding rogue model integrations and detecting prompt injection attacks in real time. Skip this if your AI use is still experimental or limited to a handful of approved tools; FireTail's value compounds with deployment scale and integration sprawl.