CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response: AI-focused detection and response platform for AI models, agents, data, and prompts. built by CrowdStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model protection, AI agent security, AI data protection..

CYBRET AI: Autonomous security R&D lab building AI systems for threat detection & response. built by CYBRET AI. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Real-time security knowledge graphs unifying identities, assets, logs, and threat signals, Contextual threat detection using relationship modeling across environments, Attack-path reconstruction and analysis..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.