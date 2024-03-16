CrowdStrike Endpoint Security: AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include AI-powered endpoint protection with 100% protection scores in MITRE ATT&CK 2025 evaluations, Single lightweight sensor deployment across all major operating systems, Charlotte AI for automated detection triage, investigation, and response..

Trend Micro Container Security: Container security platform with image scanning, admission control, and runtime. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and compliance violations, Policy-based admission control for Kubernetes, CI/CD pipeline integration with automated scanning..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.