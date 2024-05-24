CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security vs SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security

AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform

Endpoint Detection and Response
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint

SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint

AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security

Endpoint Protection Platform
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
CrowdStrike Endpoint Security
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Protection Platform
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
CrowdStrike
SentinelOne
Headquarters
Sunnyvale, California, United States
Mountain View, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Endpoint Detection And Response
Endpoint Protection
AI Powered Security
Threat Detection
EDR
Ransomware Prevention
Threat Intelligence
Automation
MITRE Attack
Incident Response
Behavioral Analysis
Cross Platform
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE2/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories

SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories
Core Features

Sign in to compare features

Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.

Integrations

Sign in to compare integrations

Get detailed side-by-side integrations comparison by signing in.

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Endpoint Detection and ResponseCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security vs SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between CrowdStrike Endpoint Security and SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint for your endpoint detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security: AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform

SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint: AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between CrowdStrike Endpoint Security vs SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint?

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security, SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint are all Endpoint Detection and Response solutions. CrowdStrike Endpoint Security AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform. SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: CrowdStrike Endpoint Security vs SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint?

The choice between CrowdStrike Endpoint Security vs SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint depends on your specific requirements. CrowdStrike Endpoint Security is a commercial solution, while SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between CrowdStrike Endpoint Security vs SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint?

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security is Commercial, SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is CrowdStrike Endpoint Security a good alternative to SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint?

Yes, CrowdStrike Endpoint Security can be considered as an alternative to SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint for Endpoint Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Endpoint Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can CrowdStrike Endpoint Security and SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, CrowdStrike Endpoint Security and SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security vs AhnLab EDR
CrowdStrike Endpoint Security vs AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security
CrowdStrike Endpoint Security vs Arc4dia Snow Sensor
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint vs AhnLab EDR
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint vs AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint vs Arc4dia Snow Sensor

Explore More Endpoint Detection and Response Tools

Discover and compare all endpoint detection and response solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Endpoint Detection and Response

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools