CrowdStrike Charlotte AI: AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Autonomous intelligence powered by generative AI and adversary expertise, Natural language interface for security queries and investigations, Automated threat analysis and alert triage..

Secure.com: Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST. built by Secure.com..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.