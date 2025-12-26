Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is a commercial external attack surface management tool by AI SPERA Inc.. TRaViS is a commercial external attack surface management tool by TRaViS ASM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff should start here for external asset discovery; Criminal IP Security Scanning Service finds internet-connected devices and services you actually own but don't know about, which is the blocking problem most organizations face before they can assess risk. The service covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles asset identification and feeds vulnerability context without requiring you to maintain your own reconnaissance infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring that automatically tracks drift across thousands of assets; Criminal IP is better as a periodic audit tool than a persistent watcher.
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Criminal IP Security Scanning Service vs TRaViS for your external attack surface management needs.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..
TRaViS: AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring. built by TRaViS ASM. Core capabilities include Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service differentiates with Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection. TRaViS differentiates with Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. TRaViS is developed by TRaViS ASM. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service and TRaViS serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE, Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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