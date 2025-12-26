Criminal IP Security Scanning Service

SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff should start here for external asset discovery; Criminal IP Security Scanning Service finds internet-connected devices and services you actually own but don't know about, which is the blocking problem most organizations face before they can assess risk. The service covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles asset identification and feeds vulnerability context without requiring you to maintain your own reconnaissance infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring that automatically tracks drift across thousands of assets; Criminal IP is better as a periodic audit tool than a persistent watcher.