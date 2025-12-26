Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is a commercial external attack surface management tool by AI SPERA Inc.. Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff should start here for external asset discovery; Criminal IP Security Scanning Service finds internet-connected devices and services you actually own but don't know about, which is the blocking problem most organizations face before they can assess risk. The service covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles asset identification and feeds vulnerability context without requiring you to maintain your own reconnaissance infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring that automatically tracks drift across thousands of assets; Criminal IP is better as a periodic audit tool than a persistent watcher.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
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Common questions about comparing Criminal IP Security Scanning Service vs Detectify Surface Monitoring for your external attack surface management needs.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service differentiates with Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection. Detectify Surface Monitoring differentiates with Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. Detectify Surface Monitoring is developed by Detectify. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service and Detectify Surface Monitoring serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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