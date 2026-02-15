Credo AI: AI governance platform for managing AI risk, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Credo AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Registry for cataloging AI initiatives and metadata, AI Governance Workspace for collaboration and control tracking, Policy Intelligence with modular Policy Packs for regulations and standards..

Enkrypt AI Policy Engine: Converts AI governance policies and regulations into enforceable controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language policy to control conversion, PDF regulation ingestion and parsing, Clause-level traceability to source documents..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.